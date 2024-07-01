My impeachment is illegal, can’t stand- Lagos College student leader

The impeached Student Union Government President of the Federal College of Education Technical Akoka, Dauda Olatunji, has described processes that led to his removal as illegal and undemocratic.

Olatunji, meanwhile, has vowed to adopt strategies within the law to regain his position to benefit the college and the entire students.

The impeached president, who made the vow yesterday during an interview with newsmen, revealed that the allegation against him was that he is supporting the Provost, Dr Ademola Azeez.

He added that the perpetrators of the act accused him of receiving N5 million from the Provost as a fee to get the students behind the school leader.

According to him, those who carried out his illegal removal failed to give him a fair hearing before taking the decision.

Olatunji explained that his fair hearing request was turned down by the Speaker who was aided by the Students Affairs’ and others.

While stating that the speaker and others maintained that the removal could not be reversed, Olatunji expressed worry that his life and academic progress to graduate successfully in college has been threatened due to the unfolding events.

The Federal College of Education Technical has been embroiled in crisis since the reappointment of the Provost, Dr Ademola Azeez, for a second term in office.