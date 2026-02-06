My husband wasn’t my spec – Stephen Akintayo’s wife

Breaking from the picture-perfect image often associated with public figures, real estate entrepreneur and business coach Stephen Akintayo’s wife, Bisi, has opened up about the circumstances surrounding her marriage, revealing that her husband was not her preferred choice.

She explained that her idea of an ideal partner at the time was a “tall, light and handsome” man who was romantic, soft-spoken, and expressive with gifts such as flowers, adding that she was not inclined toward marrying a workaholic.

According to her, although Akintayo, to whom she has been married for 15 years, was tall, he did not fit the qualities she desired and was never in the category of men she would have considered dating or marrying.

Bisi made the revelation during a joint appearance with her husband on The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown in Lagos yesterday.

“He was never in the category of men I would love to date. Honestly, he didn’t tick all my boxes. Because I wanted somebody who is actually tall and light-skinned, the TDH, the tall, dark and handsome. Somebody who would buy me flowers, buy me gifts, talk, be soft-spoken… Basically, he was a workaholic, and I didn’t like it because I wanted someone romantic. So, he was never in the specification of a man I would love to marry,” she said.

Despite sensing no romantic fit, Bisi recounted that she prayed about the relationship and felt guidance from the Holy Spirit, viewing the marriage as a “divine assignment.” She added that Dr. Akintayo also saw her as essential to his vision after exiting a prior relationship.

“I kept praying against him asking me out when I knew he was going to ask me out. I prayed to God, thinking, ‘I’m sensing this about this man. I like him as a leader but not as a husband.’ But each time I prayed, I kept hearing something different,” she recalled.

When asked how she managed to stay in love despite not initially seeing her husband as her ideal partner, Bisi explained that the key lay in intentionality.

“For me, it’s about intentionality in marriage. We did things intentionally,” she said, highlighting that their enduring bond was built through deliberate effort, mutual support, and a shared vision, rather than relying solely on initial attraction or romantic butterflies.