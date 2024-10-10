My husband needs time to fix Nigeria– Tinubu’s Wife

Hours after the Federal Government increased the pump price, the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to Nigerians for more time, to allow his husband to address the country’s challenges, saying President Bola Tinubu is not the cause of the hardship.

She noted that her husband’s administration is young and should not be blamed for the current economic hardship in the country.

While arguing in support of her husband’s administration policies and program, the first lady said that the Tinubu administration is still very young.

The First Lady stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday.

The wife of the President was in Ife to inaugurate hostel and a 2.7 kilometer road donated to Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ University, (OAU), Ile Ife, by the Ooni of Ife and named after her.

She said, “We are just 18 months into our administration; we are not the cause of the current situation; we are trying to fix it and secure the future.

“We know that subsidy has been removed, but with God on our side, in the next two years, Nigeria will be greater than this. Those who attempted removing subsidy before could not see it through. But with your prayers in the next two years, we will build a nation for the future.”

The president’s wife added that her husband is not greedy, thanking God for making him emerge Nigeria’s number one citizen.

“We give glory to God for our status, myself and my husband, we are not greedy but we thank God for what God has done for us. It is not common for rich people to get to this seat but I am grateful to God, we cannot disappoint Nigeria and with the help of God, we are getting to the promised land in no distant time,” she said.

The First Lady who disclosed that she graduated from OAU 41 years ago donated N1 billion to the university for its development and advancement.

While speaking, the Ooni of Ife lauded the Wife of the President for serving as role model to young ones since her days as First Lady of Lagos State.

The traditional ruler said, “I have been a keen admirer of Senator Oluremi Tinubu as a young man eking out a living in Lagos. One of my major attractions was the New Era Initiative especially as it concerns the One Day Governor in Lagos that is totally detribalised and provided opportunities to young secondary school boys and girls to become Governor in Lagos State. This has been a milestone and major inspiration for the younger ones to aspire and proper.”