My free food initiative not for vote buying- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the food banks to be setup by the state government were not for vote buying but rather, to cushion effects of fuel scarcity and the cash crunch across Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that this and the reduction in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fares were economic strategies the administration decided to deploy, in order to assist Lagosians to reduce their spending during the period.

He made the clarification on Thursday at the formal launching of “Eko O Ni Baje” 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu-Shettima/Sanwo-Olu- Hamzat, a project initiated by the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola,

The clarification came following the allegations that had trailed his announcement of establishing food banks in some communities to give indigent Lagosians food packs across the state.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the initiative was because his government understands responsibilities of the government to the citizens, saying my government cares more about the people, it is not for politics sake.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, stressed that none of the presidential candidates vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari have the credential required to lead Nigeria.

“ I want to thank our Minister and all those who have worked with him, especially his 10,000 foot soldiers. That five million votes will come out. Tinubu is the best for Nigeria. Nobody has a credential like Tinubu to become President, and that is why we truly believe in him. We will deliver the largest number for our Presidential candidate.”

The Governor said election of Tinubu as president would usher in a new era of hope for the masses, adding that the APC presidential manifesto was designed to stimulate socio-economic growth and take the country to its pride place as a major force on the continent.

He said: “We gather today to add yet another layer to the structures already put in place with other existing platforms that are working for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I thank our Honorable Minister and the team working with him for bringing about this stakeholders’ engagement. This is an engagement where we want to hit the ground running and our aim is to reach out to the electorate in every nook and cranny of Lagos.

“When we work together, we can achieve a lot together. With the emergence of this structure, the 5 million votes we pledged to deliver for our presidential candidate in Lagos will be delivered. We know that Tinubu is the best choice for our country at this moment in our history. This is a team that is unbeatable and one that possesses the best credentials, given the political and education backgrounds of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima.

“We have seen the reality of political and economic breakthroughs in Lagos. Given Tinubu’s skills, experience, and capacity, we believe Nigeria would be better served under his leadership. We have seen how other States are working together for Asiwaju. We who are his people in Lagos cannot but keep our rightful position to deliver the larger number of votes to Tinubu-Shettima ticket. That is why we must put our political strength to work at the next presidential election.”

Sanwo-Olu said the APC candidate was already positioned to win the election, but said the party’s canvassers must work to ensure a wide margin of victory against Tinubu’s opponents.

The Governor said the task before APC foot soldiers was to adopt a method of vote management, stressing that the method involved proper education of the electorate on how to cast their ballots in line with methods prescribed by the electoral umpire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

