My father’s claims are false – Asake

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, has reacted to critics accusing him of neglecting his ailing father, claiming that the narration but out by his father were not not true.

This follows a viral video of Fatai Odunsi, who was seen battling with a stroke, alleging that the singer abandoned him despite his failing health.

Odunsi, whose health has been deteriorating steadily since 2022, made a heartfelt appeal to the Nigerian public to intervene on his behalf, urging them to help persuade his son, Asake, to provide him with the assistance and support he desperately needs.

However, in a video posted on his social media handle on Friday, Asake responded to the allegations, denying he neglected his father adding the man’s claims were false.

Although Asake didn’t directly comment on the issue, he sang a poignant song in his native language, which appeared to touch on the family drama and his feelings about the situation.

He sang, “You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God.

“My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make life tire me.”