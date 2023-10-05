My fate now lies with Supreme Court- Atiku

Apparently convinced with evidence obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) on President Bola Tinubu’s education qualification, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that the proof handed to him by the school would be presented before the apex court to determine if Tinubu deserve to continue as the country’s president or declare him 2023 presidential election winner.

Atiku noted that the pronouncement of the apex court, which he has approached after the tribunal judgment, would determine if he would reclaim his mandate through the fight against Tinubu or not.

He noted that he had concluded plans before the poll that all efforts would be made to ensure that he wins the poll, even if it requires that he approach courts to reclaim his mandate.

The former vice president disclosed that this formed reasons he refused to allow some governors, who were allegedly sent by Tinubu, to persuade him after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced outcome of the presidential poll, were denied access into his house.

Atiku stated this at a press conference to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) in Abuja on Thursday, which was attended by the PDP former national chairmen, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and Uche Secondus.

When asked if he would step down his fight against President Tinubu, Atiku said, “The case is still in court. I’ll only drop this fight if the court rules. If the court rules that I’m right, fine, if the court rules that Tinubu is right, fine. There’s no other court higher than the Supreme Court. That is where it all ends.”

He noted that all evidence gathered against the election declaration made by INEC and Tinubu were not for academic purpose but to reclaim his mandate that was allegedly stolen from him during the poll held barely seven months ago.

“We undertook this journey at great cost and for important reasons. The ground rules for legitimate governance in our country need to be upheld, and the reputation of our country is at stake. That affects everyone, Nigerians everywhere.

“I am a democrat by conviction and a citizen of a country that I love. The issues at stake in this case require us once more to re-dedicate ourselves to both the country and our constitution.

“Now, we entrust these facts to us all as citizens and as leaders of the institutions charged with interpreting our constitution. I should thank the lawyers both in Nigeria and in the United States, who have assisted us in bringing clarity and definitive answers to these issues that appear to have defied our institutions for nearly a quarter of a century. I also want to extend my gratitude to Nigerian citizens and friends of Nigeria both within and beyond the shores of our country for their patience as we have sought to find the facts and establish the truth.

“I wish to pay tribute to the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, who inspired us on this path of discovery. Now, he can truly rest in peace in the assurance that what he started about 23 years ago has come to fruition. Gani’s vindication today gives credence to the saying that no matter how fast a lie runs, the truth will someday overtake it.

“Former American President Thomas Jefferson once said, “If I had to choose between government without newspapers, and newspapers without government, I wouldn’t hesitate to choose the latter”. From exposing the Watergate scandal and unravelling the dubious certificates of politicians, journalists have maintained eternal vigilance by bridging the gap and stepping in when other arms of government failed”.

