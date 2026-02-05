Former president Goodluck Jonathan, special Adviser, Reuben Abbatti’s wife, Kikelomo, has revealed that her first marriage ended in divorce after she discovered her husband was gay, a truth she said she was completely unaware of before entering the union.

Kikelomo described the marriage as fundamentally deceptive, explaining that the hidden reality made it impossible for the relationship to continue.

She made the disclosure during a candid interview on The Morayo Show on Wednesday in Lagos, where she spoke openly about her life experiences while promoting her book, Unbroken, which focuses on healing, resilience, and personal growth.

“First of all, I am a woman who has been divorced twice. first of I married a gay person without me knowing, let me put it out there. The second one was the biggest philandering and abuser,” Abatti said.

While reflecting on the experience, the media personality emphasized that her pain was rooted in deception rather than any judgment of identity.

“I’m not saying that gay people are bad, but I believe they should marry themselves. The issue for me was the lack of honesty.”

Abati described the experience as a deep betrayal that tested her emotionally, but one that ultimately strengthened her and contributed to her growth and self-discovery.

“I am a woman who has been divorced twice, and I allowed myself to heal in the most positive way. I’ve been burnt, yes,but my scars have healed. I’ve found victory, and in that victory, I found healing first.”

She also expressed gratitude for her current marriage to Reuben Abati, crediting her past experiences for bringing her clarity and purpose:

“I’m grateful to God that I have a man who saw my value. I met him when I had clarity and purpose.”

According to Abati, her story is meant to inspire others facing emotional pain to embrace healing, honesty, and self-worth, reminding them that brokenness does not define the end of their journey.