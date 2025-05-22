My economic reforms are yielding results – Tinubu

Amid criticism against subsidy removal and other policies as well as programs, President Bola Tinubu has said the economic reforms introduced by his administration were already yielding the desired results, urging Nigerians to persevere as the benefits spread across the country.

Tinubu said that the reforms which governments before him had been brushing aside to avoid criticism were done to put the country on the track for growth and development like its peers globally.

The president stated this on Thursday after the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and 22 Governors on the platform of the party publicly endorsed his second term ahead the 2027 presidential poll in the country.

Accepting the endorsement at the APC National Summit at the banquet hall of the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said the ruling party is not a failure as the opposition parties members and public affairs analysts had earlier claimed.

“Two years ago, we embarked on this journey, propelled by a bus of hope and abiding faith in Nigeria. Together, we pledged to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on by rebuilding the trust, fostering prosperity.

“Today, I am proud to affirm that our economic reforms are working. There’s nothing good that comes easily. The subsidy is gone and was gone for the good of this country,” he added.

The president noted that the reform was responsible for the massive defection into the APC, saying this is reasons for the clamour over one-party system in the country.

Tinubu, who welcomed new party members into the APC fold, expressed confidence in gaining further support for the 2027 elections.

Moreover, Tinubu reaffirmed his partnership with Vice President Kashim Shettima, though recent endorsements omitted Shettima’s role in future plans.

He boldly declared, “There’s nothing wrong with a one-party system,” emphasising APC’s dominance as Nigeria’s leading political force.

Tinubu defended his economic reforms, saying, “Our economic reforms are working. There’s nothing good that comes easy.”

He justified removing fuel subsidies, calling them “the grandparent of corruption”, and noted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) recovery of over 750 properties linked to a corrupt individual.

Additionally, he urged the National Assembly to expedite tax legislation, asking, “Senate President, Speaker, where are the tax bills? I hope they are on their way.”

Tinubu called for resilience, promising to address public concerns, and stated, “We have the opportunity to make this continent a great one, not just Nigeria.”

He identified indiscipline, corruption, and power abuse as key challenges but pledged Nigeria’s industrialisation within years, saying, “We have the mission; we have the vision.”

The president rallied APC supporters, declaring, “Sweep the dust away. Thank you for your endorsements.”