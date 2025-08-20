My economic reform will end insecurity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration’s economic reforms will bring an end to insecurity in Nigeria, arguing that poverty, unemployment, and underdevelopment must be addressed to defeat terrorism, banditry, and other forms of violence.

Tinubu emphasized that while military operations remain essential, lasting peace can only be achieved through sustained economic growth, inclusive development, and improved living standards across the country.

Speaking about the recent increase in bandit attacks in rural areas, which have forced thousands to flee and destroyed farmlands, he restated his administration’s commitment to improving security across the country.

The president promised firm action against banditry and other crimes that are disrupting peace in various regions of the country.

Tinubu made the remarks during his intervention at the plenary session on Peace and Stability at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan, where he commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their successes in the fight against insurgency and criminality.

“Nigeria’s brave armed forces can win any number of battles, but we do justice to their heroism only when we, as government, are courageous in tackling not just terror, but also the underlying causes,” Tinubu said.

He stressed that peace and stability are essential for meaningful development, lamenting that conflicts still persist in many African nations despite notable progress in other areas.

Citing recent peace pacts brokered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tinubu highlighted the growing impact of economic considerations and fresh mediation strategies in resolving long-standing conflicts.

“We should be under no illusions about the scale of our task. But neither should we underestimate the successes we have had. In the past, competition for resources weakened states and triggered conflict. Now, we see mediators directly linking outcomes to investment in Congo. It is working and underlines the need for fresh thinking in everything we do to deliver peace and stability.”

“Nigeria understands this process well. We believe inclusivity and diversity under the rule of law are our strengths. We have argued for this vision, and we have fought for it. We are still fighting for it today. We have learned that our brave armed forces can win many battles. But we can do justice to their heroism and sacrifice only when we, as governments, display the courage to be tough, not only on terror, but on the causes of terror.”

The president pointed to ongoing investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and increased collaboration with civil society and international partners as part of his administration’s agenda to raise living standards across the country.

He further urged the international community to focus on market-driven cooperation and partnerships, rather than relying on traditional aid and handouts, which he said often fail to produce lasting results.

Switching to diplomatic matters, Tinubu used the platform to call on the Japanese government to support Africa’s push for reforms in the United Nations, particularly in the UN Security Council, to give the continent a stronger voice in global decision-making.

While addressing the role of information and technology, he called for international cooperation to ensure technology becomes a tool for peace and trust, not division and alienation.

“It is the view of Nigeria that Africa’s quest for fair and equitable representation in the UN Security Council is a just and fair demand. Indeed, Africa deserves two seats in the Permanent Category, with all its prerogatives and privileges, including the Right of Veto. Africa also deserves additional seats in the Non–Permanent Category, as encapsulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.”

In his opening remarks, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized mutual understanding, local solutions, and collaborative efforts as key to Africa’s development.

Ishiba outlined Japan’s focus on private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration, noting that the partnership is guided by a long-term vision rather than short-term aid.

He announced a new collaborative economic framework between Japan and the African Development Bank, which will see up to $5.5 billion disbursed to Africa through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to stimulate private sector investment.

“Japan is providing various cooperation and support for Africa. But first of all, Japan needs to know more about Africa. So, in creating solutions together, this co-creation at TICAD 9 focuses on three important areas: private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women, and regional integration and connectivity within and beyond Africa,” Ishiba said.

The Japanese leader also acknowledged the challenges his country faces, such as a declining population and shrinking agricultural land, and called on African nations to deepen cooperation with Japan.

“In 75 years, the population of Japan will have halved. In many local communities, the population continues to decline—this is a major challenge. Agricultural land is also shrinking. But in Africa, we see great potential. There is a growing young population, and to unlock that potential, you need a strong manufacturing industry to create employment,” he added.

Ishiba stressed that while Africa has made great strides in the service sector, the key to long-term economic transformation lies in developing secondary industries such as manufacturing, which can fully harness the power of the continent’s youth and increase productivity.