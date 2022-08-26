My dress to NBA conference deliberate, distract hostile crowd- Shettima

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that his outfit to the 62nd Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference was basically to snub the hostile audiences that were allegedly arranged by some politicians for their party’s candidate.

Shettima said that decision to wear the cloth was taken after being hinted at the plans to ensure that APC representative was given a hostile reception from some of the legal practitioners at the conference.

The Borno State former governor, made the clarification on Friday after his outfit to the NBA conference became the butt of internet jokes after the photograph of him wearing gym shoes on his loose-fitted suit hit the Nigerian Twittersphere.

In a video posted on Twitter, he disclosed that he sent a team, who briefed him that the crowd at the conference was hostile, and he decided to embark on a strategy that would make him snub them.

Shettima, who represented the APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, said he used his experience as a former banker to distract the audience with his choice of sneakers.

He claimed that one of the presidential candidates sponsored agents to create mischief. He did not, however, name the candidate.

“When I sent my recon team, one of the presidential candidates, he funded his agents, they held meeting for three nights consequently, to plan mischief.

When I was told that it was a hostile crowd – I am a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I am a Jim Ovia boy – I deliberately wore sneakers to snub at them,” he said.

Shettima also claimed that the NBA conference was largely funded by the Lagos State Government.

“The conference was held at the Eko Hotel, which was largely funded by the Lagos State Government. Subsequently, they moved to Atlantic City, a product of an idea by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

