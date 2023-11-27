Report on Interest
MetroNews

My disagreement with Amosun is on personal issues- Ogun Gov.

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the issues between himself and the immediate predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, is on personal issues and does not involve the economy as well as politics.

Abiodun said that both parties are aware of the reason behind the longstanding feud would be solved without having any effect on the state’s economy and politics.

He disclosed this yesterday while responding to questions on a popular television programme on the relationship between him and his predecessor in the state.

Abiodun stated that reconciliation between himself and Amosun is a private affair and may not significantly impact on the socioeconomic development of Ogun State or the country as a whole.

When asked if he has been able to reconcile with the former governor, he said, “The issue of reconciliation, I believe those are issues that are personal issues.”

“I am not sure whether a reconciliation between me and my predecessor has anything to do with the socioeconomic development of Ogun State or this country at large.”

Amosun, who served as Ogun State governor from 2011 to 2019, and Abiodun, who assumed office in 2019, have been embroiled in a longstanding feud.

Both politicians are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but operate from different support camps in the state.

Amosun, despite his APC membership, supported the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, in the March 2023 election, where Abiodun secured re-election.

In May, Abiodun and Amosun also traded blame regarding the location of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Plant.

