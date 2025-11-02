My defection is for Bayelsa’s interest – Diri

Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress on Monday, November 3, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has disclosed that his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party was in the best interest of the state.

He explained that although some people might not understand his decision to join the ruling party, time would reveal that his reasons were altruistic.

Diri, who spoke on Sunday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, said someone had to make the decision, and that he did so on behalf of Bayelsans.

It was the first time he spoke publicly about the issue after resigning from the PDP on October 15, 2025, a decision that has been faulted by his predecessor, Seriake Dickson.

The governor expressed delight over the gathering of different political leaders at the Thanksgiving service, stressing that the unity of Bayelsa was crucial for its development.

He noted that politics should be about development and not destruction, adding that his administration would continue to foster unity and growth in the state.

Diri also said that the prevailing peace, security, and ongoing development efforts were reasons to be grateful to God; he urged the people to imbibe a culture of thanksgiving.

“Somebody had to make the decision, and I took it on behalf of the state. I took it in the best interest of Bayelsa. Some of you might not understand now, but later it will be clear to all.

“When we came in as a government, what we did at the beginning was to ensure that most of the uncompleted projects were completed, and we introduced new ones. That alone is enough reason to thank God.

“The peace and security we are enjoying is another reason to thank God. Politics is for development, not to kill your brother. The gathering here is a testimony of the unity in the state”, he said.

Also speaking, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Funkekeme Solomon, said Bayelsa’s strength lay in the unity of its people, urging continued support for the Diri administration.

Oborevwori commended the state for sustaining the culture of thanksgiving, saying it is an attitude that attracts God’s blessings.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who attended the annual thanksgiving for the first time, described Diri as a “unifier.”

Lokpobiri said, “The governor’s recent political move was timely, noting that the state could no longer afford to remain in opposition when key developmental decisions were being made at the national level.”