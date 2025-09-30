My critics have shallow knowledge on economy- Tinubu

Amid criticism from opposition figures over his handling of the nation’s economy, President Bola Tinubu has defended his administration’s policies, saying his critics have a shallow understanding of economic principles and lack the financial insight needed to grasp ongoing reforms.

Tinubu accused his critics, who he also described as “enemy” of lacking the expertise to fully comprehend the administration’s economic strategies, adding that their negative assessments are rooted in misunderstanding rather than fact.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) President expressed confidence that his administration’s approach will ultimately deliver the desired economic transformation.

“Foreign exchange reform and new investment flows are restoring confidence in our economy, still we are not where we want to be the party has been steep, I know it is rough, we will continue to walk slowing up but steadily, with out arm on the plow no looking back, we are going to get to the top of the mountain,” he said.

“The sign of recovering is undeniable. Our critics and enemies can say whatever they want because they don’t know any better, their arithmetic have always been wrong, we understand financial engineering and progressive methodology much better than they do that’s why we are here,” the president added.

Tinubu laid down his stance on those questioning his economic policies during his speech at Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma’s book launch and project commissioning event, held in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday.

Addressing allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria, he said there was no truth to the claims, insisting that Nigerians have continued to live peacefully with one another regardless of their religious beliefs.

“The lies all over the place that we have religious persecution and differences, no, we are more developed, civilised and educated, yes we learned English but we teach English too. Our Muslims brothers and Christian brothers and sister helps to build the nation, we are united.