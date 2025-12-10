My conduct towards Adeleke exaggerated – Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has firmly declared that the public uproar over her interruption of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke during a speech was grossly exaggerated, insisting that minor moments are often blown out of proportion by critics.

In a pointed social media post, she maintained that leaders know their duties and how to manage public functions, but followers and detractors habitually magnify tiny slips into major scandals for no good reason.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 8, at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, where the First Lady was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.

A viral video captured Senator Tinubu approaching Governor Adeleke twice while he was delivering goodwill remarks laced with a brief song and chant, urging him to round off the musical interlude and focus on his speech.

However, in her Facebook post shared on Monday, December 9, Tinubu wrote: “Those entrusted with leadership understand their duties and how to steer the affairs of society. More often, it is the followers and critics who scrutinise every step, amplify minor missteps, and turn them into needless controversy. Ọṣun lè tèǹtẹ̀.”

Though she did not mention Adeleke by name, the timing and context of the post left little doubt that it was a direct response to the backlash trailing the viral clip with the First Lady arguing that such over-amplification distracts from real issues and does little to foster harmony in society.