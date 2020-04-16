My campaign for NCDC not to spite Funke Akindele- Toyin Abraham

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has reacted over claims that her appearance on a National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) television commercial on coronavirus pandemic was to spite her fellow actress, Funke Akindele-Bello popularly called Jenifa, who was relieved of her duties as the face of NCDC in the fight against COVID-19 spread in Nigeria.

Abraham’s reaction came hours after starring in a television commercial unveiled by NCDC to strengthen its advocacy on regular hand washing, social distancing and other coronavirus preventive measures outlined by medical experts globally.

The actress, who was awarded the Best Actress in Drama at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos, spoke in Yoruba language and demonstrated to Nigerians how to prevent further spread of the pandemic in the country.

Hours after the video went viral, Nigerians became divided over the new role the actress currently played for NCDC, while some applauded her over the achievement, others claimed that she should not have accepted the role since it came barely 10 days after her colleague, Akindele-Bello was relieved of her duties by the agency for organising a birthday party for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello during lockdown.

Reacting over the claim, Abraham stressed that the aim behind her role was never to spite anyone but to ensure the virus leaves the country and Nigerians can be allowed to engage in their normal lifestyle.

Abraham said: “I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation. Please I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you”.

Earlier, while urging Nigerians to download and share the video, made in partnership with global health agencies, as their contribution towards the fight against coronavirus, Abraham added that for the country to gain control over COVID-19, every Nigerian must be ready to support the government in the fight against the virus.