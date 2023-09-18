My actions against Oyo monarchs are legal, no plan for apology– Obasanjo

Amid controversies trailing former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, decision to mandate monarchs in Oyo State to stand up and greet Governor Seyi Makinde, the retired military officers has disclosed that his actions against the traditional rulers who he accused of disrespecting the governor were legal and does not have any plans to apologies to them and anyone.

The former president, meanwhile, distanced himself from the apology letter written by Taiwo Martins, on behalf of the former president, said to be wife of the former President, whose letter had gone viral, saying she is not his wife and that all that connect them together were their two children, Jonwo and Bunmi.

Obasanjo’s stance came barely three days after he commissioned the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Oyo State, where he found the monarch to have sat down after the governor’s arrival.

He cleared the air and maintained his stance through a statement released on Monday his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The former president stressed that he stood firmly with his decision and there was no reason to back down and apologies to anyone on how he corrected the traditional rulers from Oyo State.

According to the statement: “The attention of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to a statement purported to be issued by a wife of the President with the photograph of one Ms. Taiwo Martins as the author of the statement.

“For the records, Ms. Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for Chief Obasanjo but to say emphatically that she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

“Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.

“However, the former President has affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State.

“By that position, the respect, protocol and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the Constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the Constitution.”

At the event where he commissioned projects completed by Makinde, he was angry that the monarchs failed to honour the governoe when he mounted the podium to speak.

Obasanjo ordered all the traditional rulers to stand up, a development which has generated outrage across the country most especially in Yorubaland.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, knocked former President, describing Obasanjo’s display as condemnable, saying it was an affront, desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those royal fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed,” he said.

Worried by the attack on him, a former wife to the ex-president in a statement titled “OBJ Vs. Oyo Kings: A plea for forgiveness,” the author said “Obasanjo should not have treated the kings with open contempt and humiliation in order to correct them and revealing their secret that they bow for him privately.”

