My achievements in FCT surpass Obi’s record in Anambra- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned former presidential candidate Peter Obi for criticizing his administration, claiming that his own achievements in just two years surpass those recorded by the Labour Party’s 2023 candidate during his eight-year tenure as governor of Anambra State.

Wike’s comparison came in response to Obi’s recent visit to LEA Primary School in Kapwa, Abuja, where he described the condition of public facilities in the FCT as appalling and “a national disgrace that exposes Nigeria’s hollow commitment to education.”

Speaking during a road commissioning event, the minister referred to Obi as a “social media presidential candidate,” urging him to free himself from political propaganda and stop seeking validation.

According to Wike, Obi failed to deliver any visible infrastructure during his time as governor and instead deposited government funds into a bank where he allegedly holds significant shares.

“It is not everything you must play politics with, Peter was governor for eight years in Anambra, if you had finished all job nobody will be taking bad of the state.

“Compare what we have done in two years in the FCT with what you did in eight years in Anambra. Can you really say you love this country? Can you really say you love Anambra? Certainly not,” he said.

“In eight years, instead of developing Anambra, you took the money and put it in a bank you have an interest in, Fidelity Bank. So that profit will be coming, and Anambra would be suffering,” the minister added.

Wike also dismissed Obi’s widely publicized social advocacy efforts, such as spending his birthday at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, as nothing more than political theatrics.

“You cannot be President of Nigeria only when you go to one IDP for a birthday party. When you were a governor, why didn’t you do your birthday party in an IDP camp?

“It is now you want to be president that every day you say, ‘I’m going to do my birthday with the less privileged.’ Who do you want to deceive? Enough is enough,” he said.

The FCT minister also questioned Obi’s leadership abilities, pointing to the ongoing internal crisis within the Labour Party as a reflection of his shortcomings.

“You run as president under a party and you cannot manage it, an ordinary party. You can know a good dancer from the first step.

“An ordinary party of how many people? It is in crisis. You can’t hold it together, but you want to manage a complex nation like Nigeria. It’s not for people like you,” Wike said.

“You know a good dancer from the first step, you cant hold crisis in your party but yopu want to manage complex country in Nigeria,” he added.