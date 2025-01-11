My 3yrs old son develop ear injury from teacher’s beating- mother

The mother of the three-year-old pupil assaulted by a female teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, at Christ-Miltos Primary School, Ikorodu, Lagos, Adenike Okunlaya, has disclosed that her son has suffered injuries on his ears after being slapped repeatedly by Nwadigbo.

Okunlaya said that tests conducted by the medical experts at the General Hospital in Ikorodu showed that her son has suffered injuries that could cause hearing impairment.

She revealed this during an interview with newsmen yesterday while appealing for justice over the assault received by her son whose father died before they celebrated his second year birthday.

“Yes, we had to take him to the Ikorodu General Hospital. The doctor said his ears had been affected. So, they directed us to a department in the hospital for a medical check-up of his ears. The doctors gave us a medical report, which is still with Supo Bola at the Owutu Police Station”.

The widow, who also teaches in the school, stated that the son had complained over Nwadigbo’s previous assault but she ignored it over believe that the boy could be playing pranks on the teacher.

“Yes, my boy usually complained to me that the teacher beat him often, but I thought it was just the usual spanking. I didn’t take it seriously because the woman was my colleague at work.

“However, when I saw the video, I felt sad. That was why I sent the video to my friend, who shared it with another person. I guess that was how the tape got leaked.

“But when you saw the video, did you challenge the teacher or make an official complaint to the management office?

“No, I didn’t challenge her, and I did not make any report. I only showed the video to my pastor, who reported the case to the headmistress. I felt bad about the way my son was treated. All I want is justice for him”.