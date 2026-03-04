Mutfwang commissions 70 transformers to improve Plateau power supply

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has commissioned 70 electricity transformers for distribution to communities across the state and announced the conclusion of mobilization for the installation of a 132KVA transmission line to serve the Southern and Central Senatorial Zones.

The governor said the intervention is aimed at strengthening power supply and expanding access to electricity, particularly for vulnerable and underserved communities across Plateau State.

The announcement was made yesterday, in Jos during the official flag-off ceremony for the distribution exercise, where the governor formally commissioned the transformers and disclosed that the contractor for the 132KVA transmission line project had been fully mobilized financially and would soon commence work on site.

He explained that although 55 transformers were initially approved, the government later increased the number by 15 to meet growing demand, bringing the total to 70 units.

“Access to electricity is not a privilege; it is a right,” Mutfwang declared, stressing that improved power supply remains critical to economic growth, small business development, job creation and overall quality of life.

The governor also assured residents of Miango and Rukuba communities that discussions with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) had been concluded to restore electricity to areas affected by prolonged outages.

He noted that while Nigeria generates substantial electricity, challenges in transmission and distribution continue to limit effective supply, emphasizing that transformers play a key role in delivering power safely and efficiently to end users.

Mutfwang further stated that the project forms part of the administration’s broader energy reform agenda, adding that the state government is supporting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) while investing in solar and other renewable energy sources to diversify Plateau’s energy mix.

The event was attended by top government officials, traditional leaders, stakeholders and members of the benefiting communities.