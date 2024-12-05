Muslims set conditions for tax reform acceptance

The Nigerian Senate’s decision to halt action on the controversial tax reform bills has sparked reactions across the country.

Among the voices weighing in is the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic human rights organization, which has outlined conditions for the eventual reintroduction of the bills.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of MURIC, advised the presidency to engage in wide consultations and build trust to address the concerns surrounding the proposed tax reforms.

According to MURIC, “The Nigerian Senate has been widely reported as halting further debates on the tax reform bill due to the huge controversy it has generated,” the statement began.

“In view of this development, we would like to advise the presidency to devote more time to robust consultation, to build trust across the divides, allay fears in all sectors, and demystify the North-South dichotomy before reintroducing the bills. We cannot afford to destroy within days what took a whole century to build. Neither should the presidency remove the same ladder used by it to access Aso Rock’s hilly terrain when it has not even reached halfway yet and will still need the same ladder to reach the very top”.

The organization also used the opportunity to debunk reports misquoting Professor Akintola on Islamic scholars’ involvement in the tax reform debate.

MURIC clarified that its Executive Director’s comments during a brief interview were taken out of context.

“Rather, what the Executive Director said in an interview that lasted less than two minutes was that he would not personally want to go into the nitty-gritties of the tax reform but would leave those details to financial experts and tax gurus. He said nothing about other Islamic scholars and did not say such scholars should not speak on the matter. We advise journalists to desist from twisting words to suit their whims and caprices,” the statement emphasized.

MURIC’s stance highlights the need for unity and inclusivity in addressing national policies, particularly contentious reforms such as the tax bills. The group’s recommendations aim to foster trust and bridge divides, ensuring that reforms align with the diverse interests of Nigeria’s population.

The controversy surrounding the tax reform bills underscores the importance of comprehensive stakeholder engagement and clear communication to avoid misunderstandings and build consensus.

MURIC, meanwhile, called for dialogue with all stakeholders particularly civil society organizations that play critical role in shaping public discourse and policy development.