Muslims protest against Christians domination on Lagos cabinet list

Apparently dissatisfied with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on modes of selecting individuals to form his cabinet members for second term, Muslims across the state have taken to street to kick against it for allegedly marginalizing them in the selection processes in the state.

The Muslims, who are demanding a total review of the list, said that the demonstration was against the alleged lopsidedness of the governor’s nominations for commissioners in Lagos.

This demonstration came barely one week after the Muslims raised alarm over alleged marginalization in the composition of individuals expected to assist Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, pilot affairs of the state.

Despite earlier concerned raised by the Muslims for fair representation, 20 out of the 39 commissioners nominated by the governor have so far been screened by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The demonstration on Wednesday started at about 8.30am when the Muslims stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, to express their grievances against the move by the governor.

The President, Muslim Community of Lagos, Professor Tajudeen Gbadamosi is being joined by leaders of notable Muslim organisations who have been part of the struggle from inception.

MORE DETAILS SOON

