Muslims protest after masquerade mimick worshippers in Lagos

Muslims in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State have protested against traditionalists decision to allow masquerade mimick their mode of worshipping during parade.

The Muslims said that the action by the masquerade, which attracted large crowd of traders and shoppers was provocative and deliberate attack on adherents of Islamic religion in the state particularly in Lagos Island.

They argued that the traditionalists did not limit the action to the scene, rather shared it on different social media platforms, ridiculing their religion.

On Wednesday, the Muslims noted that disturbing incident which is now causing tension among the Muslim Community and residents occured around idunmota Bus stop Lagos Island recently.

One of the Muslim leaders, Qamardeen Ajala in a reaction said that the incident had been officially reported at the Police Command in Zone 2, Onikan.

According to him, the unfortunate demonstration which attracted large crowd was provocative and deliberate atack on the adherents of Islam and the religion.

Ajala, however, appealed to Muslims and other residents to remain calm and not to take laws in their hands over the matter.

He therefore called on the Lagos State Government and the Commissioner of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter and arrest those behind it.

The cleric insisted that even when it is clear in Islam that there is no compulsion of religion, it was wrong for anyone or group of people to portray Islam in an embarrassing and comedy manner.