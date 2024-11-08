Muslims demand probe on persistent national grid collapse

Worried by the persistent blackout across Nigeria linked to the national grid collapse, Muslims have advocated for a probe into the perennial collapse of the national source of power supply for the country.

They said that a probe will provide lasting solution to Nigeria’s culture of darkness.

The Muslims, in statement release by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Friday.

“We are deeply disturbed because constant and stable electricity is central to the emergence of Nigeria from industrial comatose. We cannot get technology right until we can beat our chests that electricity is stable round the clock. Besides, Nigeria’s persistent power crisis will continue to cripple its economy unless something is done urgently.

“Reliable supply of electricity is key to curing several ailments afflicting this country from economy to health, education, information technology, adequate security, entertainment, etc. In particular, Nigeria loses huge amounts of money in trade deficits as a result of poor power supply.

“According to a new report by Standard Chartered, Nigeria loses $26 billion yearly to power failures. Something must be done to halt this colossal waste.

*“Nigerian youths who should be in factories are roaming the streets in search of jobs because of this same power crisis facing the country. Several companies that should provide jobs have shut down due to their inability to sustain production through heavy duty generators since power supply is inadequate.

“There is also no gainsaying the symbiotic relationship between unemployment and the proliferation of crime. There is no scintilla of doubt that constant supply of electricity is in a tripartite connection with the availability of jobs and crime rate in any society.

“Tuesday’s incident marked the tenth of such unfortunate failures in the power sector in 2024 alone. Coming at a time some improvement has begun to appear in the power sector, it was one collapse too many and Nigerians are beginning to suspect ineptitude, corruption or outright sabotage. Whatever it may be, Nigerians have the right to know and FG owes us a duty to find out.

*“MURIC therefore calls on FG to beam its searchlight on the power sector. A probe of the causes of the constant collapse of the national grid is long overdue. It is now or never. Even if heads have to roll, so be it.*

“We want to know why the national grid cannot function properly even after FG spent a total sum of N29.3 billion to repair 266 electricity towers damaged by vandals nationwide through the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) cares for the welfare of Nigerians just as we do for Allah-given fundamental rights of Nigerian Muslims. Our vision of Nigeria is that of a nation enjoying technological development; where hunger is a misnomer and homelessness is an anathema; a nation where people live together in peace and harmony; a nation in which no one is oppressed; where every citizen enjoys Allah-given fundamental human rights regardless of class, creed, or ethnicity.”