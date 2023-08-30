Muslims caution Nigerian Army against Gabon, Niger steps

Following military overthrow of Gabon president, Omar Bongo, through a bloodless coup d’etat, Muslims in Nigeria have urged the country’s military not to emulate the army in Gabon, Niger and other nations where democratic elected president have been removed in the continent.

The Muslims stated that the Army should remain apolitical as they have been over the years and to resist all temptations to emulate the Gabonese army and others by staging any coup in Nigeria.

They made the appeal after the continent recorded another bloodless coup within one months, ending democratic government in these nations in Africa.

In the appeal made through a statement released by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and signed the organisation’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday,

According to the statement: “The president of Gabon was today overthrown in a bloodless coup d’etat staged by the Gabonese military.

“While we frown upon the sit-tight syndrome adopted by the Bongo family in Gabon and some African countries, we strongly condemn this military coup.

“MURIC advises the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and to resist the temptation to emulate the Gabonese army by staging any coup in Nigeria. Any Nigerian soldier who contemplates coup in the present dispensation is doing so for selfish reasons. It is noteworthy that the Nigerian political firmament is absolutely different from that of Gabon where the Bongo dynasty has been in power for more than 50 years.

“A military coup against the current Muslim-Muslim ticket will be interpreted as a direct attack on Muslims in the country in view of the deep religious sentiment which pervaded the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Any military coup in Nigeria now will carry a religious taint. Nigeria has not recovered from the one-sided anti-North coup of 15th January, 1966 staged by Igbo soldiers and the vengeful counter-coup of July 1966 staged mainly by soldiers of Northern extraction.

“We therefore advise the Nigerian military not to emulate the Gabonese military. The Nigerian Army is a well trained and highly professional fighting machine and Nigerians are proud of them. The Nigerian army’s hands are already full with engagements with Boko Haram, insurgents and other security threats. It cannot afford to add political intervention to its challenges. The army should not bite more than it can swallow.

“As we draw the curtain, we call on Nigerian rulers to borrow a leaf from what has happened in Gabon, Niger, Mali, etc. Good governance has become mandatory on leaders. We must alleviate poverty, hunger, and disease from our land.”

