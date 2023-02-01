Muslims advocates sanctions for teachers harassing students wearing hijab

Concerned by persistent harassment of girls wearing hijab to schools by their teachers and principals, Muslim students in Lagos State have advocated that the government introduce stiffer punishment for anyone found violating the Supreme Court judgement in its schools.

They said that teachers and principals found to have acted in contrast to the apex court ruling should be made to serve severe punishments by the state government as stipulated by law.

The students, under the umbrella of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, explained that the state government sanctions of any erring principal and teacher found harassing schoolchildren would prevent anyone aiming to violate the law to consider the consequence that would trail his actions.

Meanwhile, they encouraged their members to be courageous to wear the hijab to schools despite the pockets of harassment and victimization experienced in a few schools across the state.

The Amirah (female president) of MSSNLagos, Azeezah Gidigbih, announced the recommendations on Wednesday during the 2023 World Hijab Day celebration held in the state.

While adding that the government should sack and prosecute any defaulting staff, she explained that the theme of this year’s WHD, ‘Progression not Oppression’, reflected the situation of hijab-wearing students in Nigeria.

Gidigbih, who appreciated the Lagos State Government for issuing a circular to permit hijab in public schools, lamented the continuous harassment of its members in hijab after the Supreme Court judgment and the state government’s circular last year.

“Just like yesterday, we jubilated when the Supreme Court after a legal tussle of about 10 years granted us victory over the use of hijab in schools.

“Indeed, we are making progress. Our efforts are yielding positive results and we won’t rest until we achieve 100 % compliance with the use of hijab by our members.

“It is no longer news that in June 2022, the Supreme Court approved students to use the hijab in all schools. This move has however not deterred some overzealous school administrators who still throw caution to the wind and harass students without regard for the constitution and directives from their employers.

“We recommend that they should be demoted, sacked, prosecuted, and jailed instead of just being transferred as witnessed in recent cases. These disobedient elements don’t deserve to be in our fast-growing educational system in Lagos State.

“While we are not against students conforming to school rules and regulations on dress code, we will not allow the effect of the Supreme Court judgment to be watered down and rendered worthless.”

She also hailed the recent appointment of a hijabi Dr Shareefah Yusuf, as the Tutor-General/ Permanent Secretary, Education District VI by the Lagos State Government.

“Just like every other year, the issues are the same. Muslimahs have shown over time that a whole lot can be achieved with the hijab and like others, we should be allowed to show our capabilities.

“Worthy of note is the recent appointment of a hijabi Dr Shareefah Adejoke Yusuf as the Tutor-General/ Permanent Secretary, Education District VI by the Lagos State government. This is an affirmation that the hijab is not a limiting factor to the success of any individual. We commend the Lagos State for this move and we are certain of more success in the nearest future with more innovation and achievements by other hijabis,” she stated.

On the theme of this year’s World Hijab Day, the MSSNLagos female head commended its members who have weathered the storm at various levels and become successful in their chosen career paths.

She also thanked the Muslim lawyers, teachers, rights groups, and others who defended the rights of Muslim students.

Gidigbih, however, urged all stakeholders to encourage students and workers who have chosen to use the hijab and give them equal opportunities to learn and grow to further build the society.

