Muslims advocate compensation for Kaduna bomb attack victims’ relatives 

Amid ongoing investigations over an airstrike carried out by the Nigerian Army in Tudun-Biri, Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State, Muslims have demanded that the Federal Government compensate relatives of the 85 deceased residents and over 66 injured victims.

The Muslims under the aegis of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) added that owners of affected property destroyed during the drone attack should not be excluded in compensation by the central government.

They made the demands on Tuesday, hours after the deceased victims, who were attending the celebration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday before the attack, were said to have been given a mass burial as stipulated under Islamic rites.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group, after reviewing the apology made by the Nigerian Army, described the incident as sad and unprofessional, saying there must be proper investigation and compensation for the victims.

According to the statement, “Army drones killed 120 innocent villagers at Tudun-Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, 3rd December, 2023. The victims were celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) when the ugly incident occurred.

“Although the Nigerian Army has accepted responsibility for the attack. We strongly condemn the killing of unarmed and innocent villagers. The incident reflects carelessness and lack of professionalism.

“MURIC demands full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this disaster. Those found responsible for the callous murder of these innocent Muslim villagers must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also demand full compensation for lives lost and properties destroyed in this thoughtless attack. Live is sacred and soldiers should not turn innocent civilians to lawful targets of their killing machines.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

