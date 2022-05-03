Muslim women settle for Tinubu, drum supports for presidential ambition

As more aspirants joined the race on who becomes President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, Muslim women under the aegis of Coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju (COMWA), have picked the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) and frontine presidential aspirants, Bola Tinubu, as its preferred choice to address Nigeria’s challenges.

They said that Tinubu was picked as their preferred candidate after a thorough evaluation of all aspirants that have declared their intention to rule Nigeria and address its challenges.

The women further described the Lagos former governor as the most competent among the aspirants to fight insurgency and other criminalities that were bedeviling the country.

They said that regardless of the insecurity that abound in the country, there was no other place they considered home aside Nigeria and that the APC national capable of restoring peace and stability across Nigeria.

The women group lamented that majority of the terrorism and banditry victims were Muslim women and there is a need for them to clamour for a candidate who has all it takes to ensure that insurgency is reduced to the barest minimum.

According to them, the main objective of the prayer was to seek divine intervention for Tinubu, who is the father of Modern Lagos, and the lead visioner behind Lagos state development.

Meanwhile, they noted that one of the reasons for all acts of insurgency was due the perpetrators inability to feel a sense of belonging and that they have called themselves to pray for Tinubu, who they believe could address it, to be successful during the poll.

COMWA said that Tinubu has truly demonstrated democracy to a large extent and that they we want him to replicate what he did with Lagos across all facets of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the women during a prayer session organized for the ex governor at Alausa Secretariat Mosque, Lagos, on Tuesday, the Vice President of COMWA, Sherrifah Yusuf-Ajibade, said that they have realized that Nigeria needs a person of Tinubu’s status particularly based on his competence.

Yusuf-Ajibade, noted that Tinubu’s cabinet during his eight years administration as governor was able to capture all six geo-political zones across Nigeria.

She further indicated that the APC national leader had over the years demonstrated that he was a true Muslim with his accommodating and tolerant leadership.

She said: “Yes, he is a Muslim but he has demonstrated being a true Muslim by being accommodating to all tribes in the country regardless of their diversities. He is a unifier and a bridge builder. We want our votes to transcend to good governance come next election.” She

On her part, the President, COMWA, Adebari Aderemi, noted that the prayer session was the first of its kind and that Muslim women have decided to take charge to be actively involved in 2023 general elections.

She said that the association was a platform for them to liberate themselves and choose the right candidate, Tinubu, to lead Nigeria after the election next year.

According to her: “This gathering is for Tinubu. This is our stand. We want to use this medium to pray for him because God has the final say. It is Avenue for women to liberate ourselves and Nigeria political, economical. It is an opportunity for us to be involved in the electoral process of choosing the right candidate to lead Nigeria.”

