Muslim women promise Sanwo-Olu massive votes during Lagos governorship election

The Lagos State Governor, Babaide Sanwo-Olu, may poll more votes than other gubernatorial candidates vying to unseat him during the 2023 governorship election after Muslim women declared that they will work hard to ensure the incumbent governor wins upcoming poll in the state.

They said that interpersonal communication and every other means strategies would be used within the days left for the election to canvass for votes across the state.

The women, under the aegis of Coalition of Muslim Women for Asiwaju (COMWA), with members scattered across the 20 Local governments in the state, promised to also convince all electorates to also cast their for Sanwo-Oku

The women described Sanwo-Olu as a governor that had sustained the development trend and a detribalized Lagosian, who has ensured everyone in the state irrespective of status and ethnicity, do business in the state and get dividends of good governance.

COMWA added that although they were Muslims and Sanwo-Olu a Christian, the governor has made compliance with tenets of Islam easy for their children across the state. with the approval of the Supreme Court judgement on the use of the Hijab in schools across the state.

Addressing pressmen on their plans, the convener of the group, Rasheedat Adebari, yesterday, said that these were part of the strategies to return the favour and ensure that he continues with the development plans for the state.

She added that the group would ensure that efforts were done to retain Lagos under the control of the same party at the centre so as to often attract federal government attention to Lagos.

The convener stressed that Lagos, considering its global status must be led by someone that has the required experience and understand the state challenges as well as had served in many capacities across the state.

“Let me at juncture appreciate the sacrifices of our members and all women in general who came out to vote massively for the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on February 25.

“However, the job is not fully done until Governor Sanwo-Olu is re-elected on March 11. Lagos cannot afford to be in opposition when the father of modern Lagos, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is the president. Conceding Lagos to another party will be a disservice to this prodigious man of the people and a huge trajectory setback. We must all come out in our number to return the incumbent.

“This is the time to show the numerical strength of Muslim women in Lagos State. Our coming out in large numbers with our identity will be an obvious expression of gratitude to the Governor who has approved the use of hijab in all schools in Lagos State after the Supreme Court judgement. We appeal to our sisters to come out with their children and husbands to support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Lastly, let me assure all lovers of good governance that we are fully committed to the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu, the good governance personified. We are fully prepared to go mosque to mosque and mobilize for him. Ours is a grand work aimed at the success of the Governor. We have started doing this already. We would intensify our efforts this week so that many women will troop out on Saturday In Sha Allah”.

Also, the Grand Patron of COMWA, Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, explained that the interest of the group was to protect where they reside, so as to ensure that it continues to bring the desired benefits to them and everyone in Lagos.

On how they intended to protect it, Olaleye explained that the group would be doubling its efforts to ensure that what they recorded more than what was gotten during the Presidential and National Assembly election in the state.

“With our members across the state, we will be going from Mosque to Mosque and from one group to another, in order to get more people to cast their votes during the upcoming poll, saying there was voter apathy considering the number of people that collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the poll.

Also, the First Vice chairperson for COMWA, Sherifat Yusuf-Ajibade, stated that they have considered all parameters before they decided that truly Sanwo-Olu remains the best candidate to continue the Lagos master plan.

She said: “Our support is not based on religion but on the equity that the government has brought to Lagosians. We don’t want religion to divide us. We understand that this is a winning team. This is a man that understand the importance of rule of law and likes to be fair.

“We are mobilising house to house and mosque to cast their votes for Sanwo-Olu. Lagosians are the best and beneficiary of the development”, she added.

