Muslim students’ union push for Hijab approval across Lagos schools

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, (MSSN) has demanded that the Lagos State Government issue an official statement approving the use of Hijab, a scarf worn by Muslim, in schools across the state.

MSSN said that aside from the statement, the government should also issue a circular reminding school administrators of the court’s ruling which allows Muslim students to use the hijab in schools across the state.

According to the Muslim group, school principals and teachers were melting out victimization and discrimination against Muslim students as they described the act of the school owners as a fight against morality and public approval of indecency among young people.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference on Tuesday to commemorate the 2022 World Hijab Day, the President of MSSN in Lagos State, Basheerah Majekodunmi, called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to order the issuance of a circular in compliance with the Court of Appeal judgement granting the use of hijab in public schools.

Majekodunmi, stressed that many principals, teachers, and administrators are causing crises in schools under the guise that they did not receive the previously issued circular under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.

“Ignorance is no excuse before the law. These teachers and Principals who either feign ignorance or turn a deaf ear to justice and morality have made it difficult and fearful for students to use their hijab as prescribed by their creator

“It is high time the Lagos State Government issued another circular that will be well-publicised. We enjoin peace in Lagos State and we don’t want a crisis. Some principals and teachers are acting unlawfully and in a manner that could cause an outrage without quick intervention,” she said.

She further advised students to aspire to be great no matter the challenges and speak out when they experience any form of molestation or victimization by their principals or teachers as their cases would be taken up and justice served.

As gathered, the 2022 World Hijab Day which is themed Hijab is our Crown, not A Crime is organised across the world as a reiteration of the disapproval of continuous harassment of females in schools and workplaces also to put an end to such practices.

