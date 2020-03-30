Muslim students seek relief packages for Lagos, Ogun, Abuja residents ahead lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari placed a curfew on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, has urged Federal Government to provide necessary relief packages for Nigerians in the affected states.

The Student body argued that such packages which must be closely monitored till they arrive at their intended destinations would cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Amir (President) of Lagos State Area Unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, in a statement on Sunday shortly after the Nationwide Broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari, stressed that the lockdown was a welcome development.

Ashafa noted that the announcement by President Buhari met the yearnings of most citizens at this critical period when the virus had continued to spread.

“The president has really met the expectations of most Nigerians with the announcement of a total lockdown of Lagos, which is the epicenter of the COVID 19 in Nigeria, Ogun, and Abuja. It is a welcome development, and we believe the measure will assist the government in effectively curtailing the further spread of the disease.

“However, we must state the government should not delay in providing the promised relief packages for the most vulnerable masses that will be helpless with this sudden measure. Without providing the reliefs, it will amount to double jeopardy as the fear of contracting deadly coronavirus outside and hunger, caused by an inability to go out to source for food, would worsen their condition,” he added.

While saluting the courage and patriotism of health workers and other ad-hoc personnel at the frontline of battling the coronavirus, Ashafa urged the government to place a high premium on their general welfare.

According to him, taking proper care of health officials will spur them towards making more sacrifices and ensure that patients get the best of attention and care.

“Ño doubt, our doctors, nurses and other health workers have been making a lot of sacrifices to contain this deadly virus, and it is on this basis that we urge the government to prioritize their welfare and ensure they get all the needed support to perform optimally.

The Amir further noted that more centers are needed for testing the status of suspected cases in order to ease the tension created by the present adversity.