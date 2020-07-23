Muslim students’ group donates COVID-19 hand-washer to Lagos Govt.

As part of efforts to boost the fight against coronavirus in the Lagos state, students under the aegis of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has donated a contactless handwashing machine to the state government.

They explained that the donation was to augment the government efforts in its emergency response against the deadly respiratory disease.

Presenting the machine to officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health on Thursday, the Amir (president) of MSSN in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, commended the efforts of the state government in its fight against the viral infection.

Ashafa, who was represented by MSSNLagos Vice President, Yusuf Temim, said that the effective nature of personal hygiene in mitigating spread of the disease necessitated the donation of the locally made machine designed with multifunctional features like dispensing soap, water and hand sanitizer with no contact.

Furthermore, he cautioned residents in the state to adhere to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said, “the efforts of the state government in curbing COVID-19 and its management strategy are worthy of emulation by many other states. This donation was made possible through contributions from our members. We are worried about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state and we wish we can do more.

“It is important that we all keep safe at this moment and complement the worthy efforts of the Lagos State Government in curbing the pandemic.”

Ashafa said with a deep sense of responsibility and utmost demand of this period, the group had launched a Social Responsibility Project tagged “COVID-19 Incident Volunteers”.

“It has become glaring that the ravaging coronavirus pandemic requires conscious synergy at this sensitive period. The current efforts of the government must be complemented without delay.

“Our Incident Volunteers have been embarking on continuous enlightenment, facilitation of grassroots support in terms of information and other appropriate volunteering services as may be complementary of the government strides.

“We have positioned standby volunteers across the state who are meant to facilitate this important task as they are also to coordinate welfare services deemed necessary by the initiative as at when due.”

The Lagos State Commissioner For Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, commended the students for the donation.

Abayomi, who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Abidakun Olubosola, urged the students to always keep safe.

“We appreciate the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit that brought this fantastic contactless handwashing machine/stand. They are contributing to society. They are contributing to ensuring that COVID-19 goes totally in our clime.

“By donating this, I believe we are also keeping safe at home. We will continue to collaborate in everything that has to do with keeping everyone safe,” she said.