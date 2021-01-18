Muslim students canvass adoption of digital learning across Nigerian schools

As part of measures aimed at breaking coronavirus transmission chain, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, has advised governments across all levels to adopt digital classes as schools resume academic activities.

The body indicated that though the students had been on prolonged holidays introduced to curb coronavirus spread, there was need to protect everyone across the school communities, particularly during such times the country was battling with a second wave of the virus.

The Amir of MSSN Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, said that digital classes as against physical mode of learning were best adopted since the government had been putting up measures to avoid risk of coronavirus resurgence in the country.

Giving the advice through a statement press statement on Monday, the Muslim students’ president specifically urged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure that coronavirus guidelines are implemented in schools across the state.

He, however, implored the state government to embrace digital schooling in order to reduce the risk of viruses, adding that parents and guardians must also monitor the activities of their wards closely during this period.

He enjoined teachers and other principal officers to ensure precautionary measures against COVID-19 put in place by school and government are adhered to.

Recall that despite being an epicenter, with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, Lagos State Government had approved that all public and private schools in the State below tertiary level should resume on Monday, 18th January 2021, for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.