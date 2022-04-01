Muslim society seeks better security measures over Kaduna train attack

Reacting to the recent terrorist Kaduna train attack, a muslim association, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria while sympathising with all Nigerians has called on the government to consider an overhaul of security agencies as a measure to tackle contemporary security challenges.

The association stated that the issue of insecurities facing the nation at this time of our national life and holistic development called for drastic actions to curb its excesses, adding that good security measures was one of such ways.

As stated in their official statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Hassan, on Wednesday, it stated that the attack witnessed a plethora of tragedy including but not limited to loss of lives, near-fatal injuries and missing persons.

The Islamic body which described the scenario as alarming, disturbing and unacceptable called for a retrospect in our national life, adding that the attack, among others, lend credence to the sustained level of insecurity in the country in the last decade, and the urgent need for prompt attention cannot be over-emphasized.

Part of the statement of the body read: “We recall that similar attacks occurred last year, and the expectation was for the government to have considered and implemented adequate security measures to protect commuters on the train services to avoid a repeat occurrence. At this juncture, I must say that Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria is mindful and appreciative of the roles being played by our security and law enforcement agencies in confronting the bandits/terrorists perpetrating these ungodly acts. However, I urge them not to rest on their oars, but continue to intensify efforts until normalcy is restored nationwide.”

Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria further expressed their condolences to families of the deceased as well as Federal and Kaduna State governments, praying that on the abductees, God would touch the hearts of the bandits for their prompt and unconditional release in no time.

