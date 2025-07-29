Muslim group kicks against soldier withdrawal from Plateau conflicts zone

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a human rights advocacy group, has faulted Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for demanding that the Federal Government withdraw military troops deployed to combat Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents, amid escalating attacks in the region.

MURIC’s opposition came barely a week after the Mutfwang-led administration urged the Federal Government to replace the soldiers stationed in hotspot areas with mobile policemen.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group alleged that the Plateau State government harbors a sinister motive for the proposed withdrawal, stressing that the affected communities still rely heavily on the military for protection.

MURIC questioned the governor’s rationale for making such a request, warning that it could have severe consequences for residents who are still mourning loved ones lost to banditry and insurgent attacks in the troubled region.

The advocacy group further appealed for the military to remain in Plateau State to ensure fair and transparent security operations.

According to the statement, “The Special Envoy on peace and security to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State last week demanded the withdrawal of soldiers from crisis areas and their replacement with mobile policemen

“We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) smell a rat in this demand. There is more to it than meets the eye. Why should a state enveloped in viral killings demand the removal of soldiers from crisis areas? It does not add up. Plateau has a sinister motive.

“The trajectory of skirmishes in Plateau State in particular and the North Central in general makes an interesting study. It is characterized by official coverup of massacres, cannibalism, arson and looting. Plateau has mastered the art of deception, manipulation and intrigues.

“Women in Plateau communities are hands in gloves with killer youths and they hide murderous hearts behind enticing feminine smiles. They readily go out naked in protest against the presence of soldiers even when they are fully aware that their people have killed innocent Nigerians.

“We are fully convinced that Plateau’s demand for the withdrawal of soldiers from hotspots is diabolical. Besides, what informed their preference for mobile policemen to replace soldiers is their successful long term plan for predominance in the recruitment of mobile police in the country.

“They know that indigenes of Plateau, Benue and other parts of North Central dominate the population of mobile policemen. This is what they want to leverage on. They should be denied that luxury.

“The zone is not sincere about the search for peace. Every committee set up by the authorities to find solutions to the outbreaks of silence has been lopsided. We need balanced committees for enduring peace. We need the military in Plateau for fair and transparent security operations. The government of Plateau State cannot be trusted for general protection of all citizens in the state.”