Muslim group faults Ogun Gov. for rewarding BBN winner

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has faulted the decision by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to reward winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN), Moshood Agbeleshebioba, professionally known as Laycon, with a Bungalow house and N5 million cash gift.

MURIC described the governor’s action of rewarding Laycon as disappointing, disgusting, and misplacement of priority considering the huge challenges confronting the state, just as it demanded that Abiodun returns the money to government coffers and withdraw the bungalow.

It argued that the governor could have channeled the funds to other meaningful and more productive activities, particularly in the area of job creation for unemployed youths rather than idolising and promoting indecency in society.

According to the Islamic human rights organization, the governor has succeeded in encouraging greed and materialism which goes against the teaching of major religions in the country.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, disclosed that the gesture could have been used to emancipate millions of young men and women currently roaming Oke Agbede, Itoko, and Asupopo streets in Abeokuta searching for employment.

Akintola, through a statement released on Thursday, stressed that the funds released to the 2020 BBN winner tagged lockdown, could have been evacuated 25 area boys from the streets.

The director further questioned the rationale for rewarding the BBN winner when organizers of the show had already showered him with gifts and cash, just as he reiterated that many exceptional youths in the state who had been in the positive limelight of education were never recognized for their achievements.

He suggested that the Federal government and political stakeholders to take responsibility for the damage the programme has done to the psyche of Nigerian youth

