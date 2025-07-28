Muslim group condemns Oyo masquerade attack on worshippers

The Oyo State chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned recent attacks on Muslims carried out by a masquerade identified as Lobanika, during a public procession at Osaro market in the Ojagbo area of Ogbomoso

The MURIC condemnation came four days after the masquerade allegedly assaulted an Imam by forcibly snatching the cap from his head with a stick while he was walking on the street.

The same masquerade allegedly stormed Oṣaro market on the same day and attacked another Muslim with a cutlass.

In a statement issued on Monday, the religious group described the incidents as “absurd, criminal, demeaning, nonsensical and completely unacceptable,” emphasising that the organisation remains committed to its motto of “Dialogue, Not Violence.”

The group expressed concern over the implications of such acts in a multi-religious society, urging traditional festival stakeholders to take immediate steps to prevent further confrontations.

MURIC also addressed reports of reprisal attacks by Muslims in Ogbomosho, urging restraint and caution.

“Two wrongs do not make a right,” the statement read, appealing to Muslims across the state to exercise patience.

The group further called on security operatives to issue warnings to masquerades against attacking Muslims or mosques, emphasizing that such actions could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a wider crisis.

According to the statement, “It has come to the attention of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Oyo State Chapter, that a masquerader named Lobanika, during his public outing on Friday, 25th July, 2025, assaulted an Imam walking on the street by using a stick to snatch the cap on the Imam’s head. Not only that, the masquerade also stormed Oṣaro market on the same day and attacked another Muslim with a cutlass.

“MURIC strongly condemns this barbaric act, as our motto stands firmly on the principle of “Dialogue, Not Violence.” This act is absurd, criminal, demeaning, nonsensical and completely unacceptable.

“In a multicultural and religiously diverse state like ours, peaceful coexistence must be preserved. Therefore, we urgently call on all stakeholders of the Egungun Festival to take immediate and firm action by cautioning and controlling all those involved in masquerade outings.

“MURIC urges the security operatives in the area to warn all masquerades against assaulting Muslims or attacking mosques. These are the kind of actions that can escalate the crisis.

“Meanwhile we particularly call the attention of the authorities and the public to the Ololu Masquerade Festival, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, 28th July 2025 in Ibadan. Based on multiple reports from concerned bodies, there is growing anxiety that this upcoming festivity might lead to further unrest.

“We hereby urge the Oyo State Government and relevant security agencies to act promptly and decisively to prevent any form of assault or intimidation by masqueraders. The safety and rights of all citizens regardless of their religion must be guaranteed.

“To our fellow Muslims across the state, we appeal for calm and restraint, as we await the necessary intervention and response from the authorities.