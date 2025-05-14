Muslim group blames parents, students for UTME poor results 

As some parents and candidates vow to sue the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) over the mass failure registered in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) , a Muslim group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has asked that they drop the idea of approaching court over the outcome, rather return home to correct their mistakes ahead of 2026 session.

MURIC advised both the candidates and their parents to lick their wounds and stop blaming JAMB for their failures, saying it is not the fault of the board that the students record poor results.

The group’s stance came barely 24 hours before JAMB and Vice Chancellors would be reviewing the results of the 2025 UTME following the outcry that have continued to trail the 1.5 million students that scored below 200 marks after the exam held across the country.

MURIC stated this on Wednesday through a statement released to newsmen by the Executive Director of the human rights organization, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

According to the statement, “This is crying after the head has been cut off. Their results would have been different if they had been well prepared. But instead of burning candles and reading far into the night, our young ones have been discothequeing and roaming the streets as well as loafing around after they have been assured that magic centers are the answer. Alas, JAMB proved to be smarter than them.

“As for the excuse of technical glitches, the candidates and their parents should know better. Technical hitches at CBT centres cannot be blamed on JAMB whose headquarters is far away. They should blame the CBT centres. The law establishing JAMB may stomach vicarious liability, but the technical nitty gritties will still favour the cat jumping into JAMB’s backyard.

“MURIC advises candidates who failed the examination to lick their wounds, re-examine themselves, throw their hats into the ring once again and stop blaming JAMB. It behoves the parents to stop indulging their children. The future belongs to youths who toil hard and prepare themselves for the challenges of this jet age, not to over pampered ones whose mothers still breastfeed them at 25.

“We charge parents to join hands with JAMB and the Nigerian authorities in cleansing the system already permeated with moral decadence. JAMB is not the enemy of those candidates, the parents who fail to discipline them and the permissive society which idolises indolence and demonises dilligence are their foes. Lick your wounds, leave JAMB alone.”