Muslim foundation canvasses for effective journalism, clarity

The Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has called on media and broadcasting institutes to provide more balanced reporting on the Muslim humanitarian activities, urging journalists to look beyond surface-level and showcase the organizations positive impact.

The foundation, which expressed concern on how the media’s current coverage of the Zakat activities is often incomplete and lacks depth, encouraged journalists to engage more meaningfully with the organization and its work, in order to provide a more accurate and comprehensive picture of its efforts.

This call was made by the former Executive Director of the foundation, Shuaib Abdullahi, during the 25 years anniversary celebration of the charity organisation in Nigeria.

Abdullahi, who lamented the practice of story syndication among journalists, which most times provide a single angle or perspective to events coverage, noted that the tradition does not portray the media professionals in good light.

In view of this, appealed to the media professionals to develop a communication plan for the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation in order to further guide its media engagements and communication strategies.

Reminiscing on the 25 years of media partnership in promoting humanitarian work, the former executive chairman, said the relationship with the media at the beginning of the humanitarian works, was that of convenience and not of conviction.

He, however, noted that the situation changed after about a decade, with media practitioners understanding the essence of zakat work and the need to go beyond pecuniary gains before reporting activities of the organization.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman, Board of Directors,Tajudeen Yusuf, said the vision of the organization is to institutionalize a charity that will bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

According to Yusuf, the successes recorded by Z and SF including disbursement of over N2.3 billion to at least 28,090 direct beneficiaries, were made possible through collective faith, determination and unity of purpose.

In a keynote address, the Executive Director and Chief Executive officer, Sulaimon Olagunju, said the milestone was not just a celebration of longevity but a testament of the organisation’s unwavering commitment to alleviating poverty, empowering communities, and upholding the principles of compassion and generosity.

While highlighting the achievements attained by the foundation, Olagunju stated that the initiative had in the last 25 years, been in the forefront of humanitarian service, demonstrating the transformative power of zakat and sadaqat in fostering social and economic equity.

“Through the generosity of our donors and the hard work of our dedicated team, we have been able to implement sustainable programmes that uplift individuals and families from poverty, giving them dignity and the opportunity to build better futures,” he said.

Prince Olagunju also appreciated the indispensable role of the media in amplifying the organisation’s mission.

He said “your tireless efforts in highlighting our activities, showcasing success stories, and shedding light on societal challenges have helped us reach more people and inspire greater participation in the noble cause of giving.”

While seeking to reinforce partnership with the media, Prince Olagunju urged the media to continue “being our voice, spreading awareness about the importance of Zakat and Sadaqat, and advocating for a culture of charitable giving that can drive sustainable development.”

During the interactive session on Media Collaboration for Social Impact, participants including journalists from various media organisations, emphasised the need for Islamic organisations to always have adequate budget for the media to enhance their visibility and impact.

They also called for the establishment of more media organisations by wealthy Muslims, lamenting that since the death of Chief MKO Abiola and Alhaji Alao Arisekola, Muslim journalists have become like orphans.

In response to their request, Olagunju said the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation would continue to do its best to foster good relationships with the media.

“Let us continue this journey together. Your voices are powerful, and through your platforms, we can amplify our impact, inspire more generosity, and ultimately create a more just and compassionate society,” he said.

The Zakat body’s 25 years of existence had been that of service, sacrifice and commitment to the socio-economic development of the society, through its life-changing programmes and projects across 27 states of Nigeria.

Its impact has been deeply felt through 15 major socio-economic services that have brought hope and empowerment to countless lives across the nation.

These services include poverty alleviation programmes, education support, healthcare initiatives, microfinance and economic empowerment, orphan and widows’ support, water and sanitation projects, food security and nutrition programmes, and emergency and disaster relief.

Others are housing and shelter projects, youth and skills development, medical outreach and free clinics, community development projects, dawah and Islamic advocacy, feeding fasting Muslims, and sharing inheritance according to Islam.