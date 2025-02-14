Muslim clerics announce date for Ramadan commencement

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has opted to forge its own path by declaring the start of Ramadan 1446 AH (2025) on Saturday, March 1, without relying on the Sultan of Sokoto’s traditional declaration.

According to the body, this date was decided following a thorough examination of astronomical calculations and inputs from the International Islamic Conference on lunar sightings.

In a communique issued by the office on Friday, the league referenced numerous resolutions from esteemed Islamic jurisprudential councils, as well as expert opinions from astronomical authorities an international gatherings in Istanbul, Paris, and within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The announcement, which marks a major change from the deep-rooted tradition in Nigeria, as stated indicates the beginning of every Yoruba-Muslim first day of fasting as the crescent moon will be visible after sunset on February 28.

While justifying their stance on this, the league cited the Hadith of Prophet Muhammad which states, “Fast when you see the crescent and break your fast when you see it”.

Furthermore, in the statement signed by its leader, Banji Akintoye, the group noted that there is no basis in Islamic teaching for Yoruba Muslims to accept the sultan’s authority.

According to the statement, “The League takes this opportunity to announce the possible sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan in the year 1446 AH (2025 CE), in accordance with the resolutions of the first session of the Unified Hijri Calendar Committee held in Istanbul from 26-29 Dhul-Hijjah 1389 AH (November 27-30, 1978 CE).

“This is also based on the confirmation by the International Fiqh Council in its Resolution No. (18) during its third conference in 1986, as well as the outcomes of the scientific symposium held in Paris on 12-13 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1433 AH (February 4-5, 2012 CE), which was titled “The Beginning of Hijrah Months and the Hijrah Calendar.”

“This symposium was attended by eminent scholars and experts in jurisprudence and astronomy, and several jurisprudential and astronomical researches were presented.

“Precise astronomical calculations for the crescent moon of Ramadan 1446 AH confirm that the conjunction (Astronomical New Moon) will occur at 00:45 (12:45 AM) Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on Friday, February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH, which is 01:45 (1:45 AM) local time in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the crescent moon will be visible after sunset on 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH equivalent of 28 February 2025 in various parts of the world, either with the naked eye or through telescopes and observation devices. Therefore, the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan 1446 AH will, Insha Allah, be Saturday, March 1, 2025, with the first Taraweeh prayer (Ashamu or Ashari) coming up on Friday night, February 28, 2025, Insha Allah.”