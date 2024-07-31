Music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, dies @72

Legendary Nigerian singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, has reportedly died at the age of 72 in Lagos.

As gathered, she died after slumping during a 80th birthday party of founder of Emzor pharmaceutical firm, Stella Okoli.

She was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos where the music icon was rushed to after slumping during the celebration.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that she was the guest artiste at the birthday party for the octogenarian held yesterday

In a video obtained by The Guild, Onwenu was seen entertaining guests who were all majorly her fans.

Onwenu will be remembered for her music albums such as In The Morning Light and Dancing In The Sun.

Aside that, the deceased also featured in the Half of a Yellow Sun and Lions Heart, among others.

Minutes after news of her demise filtered in, Kaduna former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, led thousands of Nigerians to mourn the legendary Nigerian singer and actress.

Reacting to the development Sani said the country has lost a great artist who spread messages of love and peace through her music.

He wrote, “Onyeka, the nation has lost a timeless legend and a great artist who sang from the heart, spreading the messages of love and peace through music. Your melodies will forever resonate in our souls. Rest in peace.”

Also reacting through his social media handle, Omokri described Onwenu as an elegant stallion, saying that she elevated music and artistry with her natural charm and stage presence.

He wrote, “I am heartbroken at the news of the death of veteran singer, broadcaster, and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, at 72. I knew her, and we bonded over my love for her music, which added value to my early years. It was one of the greatest honours of my life to collaborate with her and Panam Percy Paul on a charity single I executive produced.

“She was called the elegant stallion for a reason. And the reason is that she elevated music and artistry with her natural charm and stage presence.

“Onyeka Onwenu was a great asset to Nigeria and a significant star on the African continent and beyond. She will be greatly missed. May her soul rest in peace! Onyeka Onwenu: January 31, 1952-July 31, 2024: Gone but never to be forgotten.”