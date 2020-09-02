Music expert declares interest for Rivers governor seat ahead 2023 election

As Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shop for River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, successor, the Chief Executive Officer of a music recording company, White Lion Group, Soso Soberekon, has declared intention to contest for River State gubernatorial election in 2023.

Soberekon opined that after several consultations and the urged to bring rapid development to the people of River state was the driving force behind his decision to contest for the coveted seat.

The music executive, who announced his intention through a post on his official social media handle yesterday, disclosed that the love he had for his people and commitment to development formed his decision.

He noted that there was no other time than now as he seeks to offer visionary and purposeful leadership for the state which he described as important to Niger Delta region.

”With love for our State and a fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress for indigenes of Rivers State and following wide-ranging consultations, I offer myself to serve you as Governor. I, therefore, intend to be a candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election. I seek the opportunity to offer our State visionary, purposeful, competent leadership to build our future. The time is now we can do it. God bless”

Meanwhile, the music officer is yet to disclose the party he would be running on but fans are already and eagerly waiting for the day to surface with promises of supports.