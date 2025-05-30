Musa leaves Eagles camp in London over personal reasons

The Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has left the team’s camp in London, United Kingdom (UK) for Nigeria to address personal issues affecting his concentration on their next match.

Musa was missing from the training ground on Thursday, as a few other players opted out of the training ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup final against Jamaica.

This came hours after the team overpowered the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 at the GTech Community Stadium in London in one of the tournament’s encounters.

Wilfred Ndidi, Cyril Dessers, and Semilore Ajayi all sat out the training, while those who were heavily involved in the Black Stars’ triumph went through simple recovery programmes at the training.

Benjamin Fredrick, a former player of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club in Ilorin, Kwara State, and Nigeria U20 International defender, who was not initially invited, was spotted at the training ground.

Frederick, who plies his trade with English Premier League side Brentford, was involved in the training and other programmes of the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, who concentrated majorly on the tactical approach of the game.

Nigeria will play Jamaica, who defeated their Trinidad and Tobago 3-2, on Saturday in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.