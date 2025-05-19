MURIC requests probe on UTME glitches across northern states

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend its review of exam glitches to the North, following reports that some candidates in the region also experienced disruptions during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

To ensure no region is overlooked, the group said JAMB must not limit its intervention to the South and South East, as emerging reports suggest similar technical faults occurred in parts of the North.

MURIC stressed that fairness demands the same level of attention be given to candidates in the North if they were indeed affected by the same technical hitches that prompted a retake in other regions.

In a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola, on Monday, the group asked the authorities of JAMB to investigate the report and do the needful if found to be true.

According to the statement, this step is necessary to ensure fairness in the treatment of all candidates, promote equity across the board, and maintain a sense of regional balance in the conduct and outcomes of the examination.

The Muslim group’s demand for the northern candidates’ UTME examination probe came six days after JAMB authorities announced that over 206,000 candidates would be required to retake the examination due to technical issues experienced during the initial process.

JAMB’s decision follows growing public outcry over the widespread failure recorded in this year’s UTME, with parents, educationists, and students questioning the integrity of the examination process and calling for urgent reforms.

The Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, also admitted that a major technical problem had negatively affected the results of 206,610 candidates, including those who wrote the examination in 65 centres across Lagos and 92 centres within the Owerri zone, which covers five states in the South-East.