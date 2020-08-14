MURIC faults Oyo teachers’ recruitment process, modalities

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has faulted the CBT examination organized to screen applicants for teaching appointments by the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) over alleged religious bias in its modalities set for the exercise.

The Islamic human rights body based its rejection on alleged Christianising the CBT examination by officials of the state teaching service commission, saying Muslim candidates were made to answer questions on biblical stories.

MURIC’s Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said that described the development as ‘lopsided arrangement’ put in place to allegedly impoverish and marginalized Muslim families across the state.

Through a statement on Friday, Akintola while denouncing the alleged imposition of bible questions on Muslims appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to order a resit of the CBT examination to ensure a level playing ground.

“Muslims who took part in the CBT examination organized by the Oyo State TESCOM were shocked when questions on Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK or BK) surfaced among the questions. They had earlier received information that candidates would be tested in Mathematics, English Language, Current Affairs, Knowledge of Teaching Education, and the candidate’s special area. But to their dismay, they found questions on CRK like explaining how Moses was a shepherd to his father-in-law and how Elijah was thrown into the fire.

“These CRK questions have the potential of putting Muslim candidates at a great disadvantage while Christian candidates are most likely to score high marks. This will eventually lead to the disqualification of Muslim candidates and the employment of Christian teachers. The bias becomes more pronounced when it is realized that no Islamic knowledge question was asked to create a balance.

“MURIC frowns at this lopsided arrangement. It is grossly unfair to Muslims. It should be noted that this is an exercise that has a direct bearing on the welfare of the candidates’ families. The implications are far-reaching, including a calculated attempt to impoverish Muslim families while Christian families are enriched.

“We, therefore, reject the exercise. We call on the state governor to order TESCOM to conduct another CBT examination. We are astounded by the level of Christianisation going on in Oyo state agencies since the appointment of Christian chairmen and directors,” the statement read.