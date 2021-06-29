MURIC condemns killing of Muslim worshiper in Osun

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the attack on Muslim group, Qamar ul-Islam Society, which led to the death of one member, by traditional worshipers (Masquerade devotees) in Osun State.

The Islamic human right group described the killing of Moshood Salahudeen, said to be the Qamar ul-Islam Society’s patron (Baba Adini), during the weekend when the group was holding a programme in front of their mosque at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State, as barbaric and inhumane.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said that aside from the elderly man whose life was cut short by the traditional worshipers, 14 others Muslims sustained gunshot and cutlass-inflicted injuries during the attack.

Akintola, through a statement on Tuesday, described the killing as dastardly and called on the Commissioner of Police, Osun Police Command, to fish out the killer and his accomplices.

He added that the development has further put a clog in the wheel of smooth religious tolerance being enjoyed in the state, adding that without proper justice in the case, such could destroy the peace in which the state was known for.

Narrating the incident, Akintola said that “egungun worshippers killed an elderly Muslim and wounded 14 others in Oshogbo on Sunday, 26th June, 2021. The Muslims were hoding a programme in front of their mosque, the Qamarudeen Central Mosque which is situated at Oluode Aranyin, Ita Olookan area of Oshogbo, Osun State when the masquerade worshippers came from nowhere and started attacking them.

“Children were among those who sustained gunshot wounds and other injuries. The deceased was the Baba Adinni of the organisation, Alhaji Moshood Salahudeen. He came all the way from Iwo to attend the programme. He was alleged to have been killed by one of the attackers, Kayode Esuleke.

“We are stupefied by this horrendous crime. It is a dastardly act. It is brutish, fiendish and barbaric. We call on the Commissioner of Police in the State of Osun to order the arrest of the main culprit, Kayode Esuleke and his co-travellers. Justice must not only be done in this case, but it must be seen to have been done.

“We appeal to Muslims in the state to refrain from attempting any reprisal attack. We have no doubt that the state Police Command will ensure that the culprits will not go unpunished.”

