MURIC commends Ekiti new Gov. Muslim appointment as SSG

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described Ekiti State’s newly sworn-in Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, first appointment of a Muslim, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, as Secretary to Ekiti State Government (SSG), as a sign of new dawn in the state, an indication that the governor is rewriting alleged Muslims marginalisation story in Ekiti history.

It said that Adeburo’s selection, being first appointment by the governor shortly after taking oath of office, was a strong testimony that more Muslims would be considered by the administration and that the action would open doors of opportunities for the Muslim community in Ekiti state.

Through a statement released by the Ismalic human right organization on Monday, MURIC commended Oyebanji for deeming it fit to pick a Muslim as his SSG and that the new governor had changed political narrative of Muslim community in the state with such action.

According to the group’s statement, Muslims had faced serious marginalization in the past in the state and the action of the new governor showed that his administration is prepared to herald in a new dawn.

We commended the new governor for deeming it fit to pick a Muslim as his SSG. Our group describe Oyebanji administration as one which prepared to herald a new dawn. We urged the governor to strengthen his position further by running an inclusive government.

“Congratulation to the new governor of Ekiti State on his assumption of office and we felicitate with the newly appointed SSG, Dr. Adubiaro.

“Both Muslims and Christians have a lot in common as adherents of the Abrahamic faith. We appeal to the governor to appoint more Muslims into his cabinet in order to draw Muslims in the state closer to his administration.

“Finally, we implore citizens of Ekiti State to cooperate with the new governor in order to take the state to new heights.

