Muri-Okunola rallies support for Lagos new HOS

Days after tendering his resignation to resume as Principal private secretary to President Bola Tinubu, the Lagos State outgoing Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has appealed to the over 50,000 civil servants to support his successor, Bode Agoro, in achieving better welfare and other workers needs.

Muri-Okunola noted that his successor would require their constant support to address and present all issues affecting workers welfare and others before the governor.

He, meanwhile, admonished the entire Public Servants not to rest on their oars and continuously discharge their duties diligently and effectively.

Muri-Okunola stated this yesterday while appreciating members of staff in the Office of the Head of Service / Public Service Office that gathered at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Ikeja to felicitate with him on his appointment by the president.

During the event, the staff took turn to eulogies him and his his tenure as the HOS has brought a huge change to the working environment across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Sunkanmi Oyegbola, appreciated Hakeem Muri-Okunola for his exemplified unwavering dedication, commitment and charismatic leadership in the conduct of government business in view of his wealth of experience and exposure.

Oyegbola, who was represented by the Secretary, Staff Housing Board, Abdulrafiu Fashola, emphasized that Muri-Okunola has left his marks on the sands of time via a legacy of Monumental Stride and Achievements which has positioned the Lagos State Public Service as the best not only in West Africa but Sub – Saharan Africa, adding that his resilient has created a veritable platform for Public Servants to actualize their careers goals and aspiration in the service.

Fashola reiterated that Muri-Okunola’s giant strides enables the Office of the Head of Service, Public Service Office and other Agencies, such as Staff Housing Board, Public Procurement Agency, Office of Transportation Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), to achieve greatly through his compassionate and dedication.

During the remarks of felicitation at the event by the Director- General, Public Procurement Agency, Fatai Onafowote, he appreciated Hakeem Muri-Okunola for his kindness, steadfastness, resilience and being supportive at all times.

Also in her address, the Director General, Office of Transportation Creativity and Innovation, Toyin Anjous – Ademuyiwa noted that Muri-Okunola is her pillar of success to be able to achieve greatly in the her office.

She stressed further that, she will for ever be grateful to him for who he is, as a dogged fighter.

The Principal Private Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Bola Adeyiga while delivering his message, he appreciated him for giving him the platform to work directly with him and how’s for his level of understanding while discharging his duties in the office.

