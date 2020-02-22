Murdered Presidential Villa Staff buried amid eulogies in Plateau

By News Desk

An Assistant Director of Administration at Presidential Villa, Dagan Naankang, who was murdered at her apartment has been laid to rest in Qua’Pan local government, Plateau State.

47-year-old Dagan, who was buried at her hometown on Saturday, was allegedly murdered last Monday by unknown gunmen at her Abuja apartment minutes after leaving office.

Deputy Director of Information for the State House, Attah Esa, in a statement after her death, disclosed that the deceased worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, before leaving for home with assurance to return early.

Minutes after the burial, National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), urged the Federal Government to ensure that killers of Dagan, were fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

NCWS National President, Gloria Shoda, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, described murder of Dagan as one too many in recent times.

“’The number of people killed every day is alarming, and nobody knows who will be next. The government owes its citizens the right to protection of lives and properties, so we expect that the government does more in this area.

“We cannot continue to fold our hands and watch fellow Nigerians murdered in cool blood daily. We want all Nigerians to join hands with us and call on the government to do all that is necessary to stop these senseless killings,” Shoda added.

She, however, commended the Nigeria Police Force for its quick response, and the arrest of one of the suspects, but urged them to do more.

The FCT police command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed that preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of the command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre, who was suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large,” he added.