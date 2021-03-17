MultiChoice introduces new decoder notification, targets improve service delivery

MultiChoice Nigeria said on Tuesday that it was exploring innovative ways of improving service delivery to its customers across the country.

The company’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho said this during the introduction of Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality by GOtv Nigeria to keep its customers informed and in control of their viewing experience.

He said: “We are constantly driven to ensure our customers enjoy our services and are always looking to offer innovative ways to give them better control and improved customer support. The EDN functionality is another way we are delivering on this promise.”

This EDN functionality which will be activated on March 19, 2021, refers to a set of icons that appear on the screen containing valuable information like how many viewing days are left before a customer’s next payment is due, the latest special offers and discounts, as well as information on new content, campaigns and upcoming celebrations.

Customers can access this information by pressing the “okay” button on their remote, followed by “messages” on the menu bar and then use the arrow keys to scroll through the different messages.

Mabutho added that with the new EDN service, customers will have fewer interruptions whilst viewing.

GOtv Nigeria continues to position itself as one of Africa’s most accessible sources of family entertainment. The Enhanced Decoder Notification functionality will be activated on Friday, 19th March 2021.