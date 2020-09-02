Multichoice increases subscription, 13.6% hike across bouquet

The owner of paid Television, Multichoice, has announced a 13.6 percent increment in the subscription fee, barely three months after a previous hike over Value Added Tax (VAT) increment by Federal Government.

Multichoice, operators of Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and GOTV, said that the increment was to sustain and prevent disruption in services to subscribers in Nigeria.

The DSTV and GOTV subscribers were said to have woke up to new rates fixed by the paid TV without prior notice, even after Multichoice had assured Nigerians that increment would not hold anytime within the year considering the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It was gathered that the adjustment in fee affected subscribers on DStv Compact whose fee was increased from N7, 900 to N6, 975, DStv Compact Plus subscribers had their rates increased from N10, 925 to N12, 000 and DStv Premium would part with N2,200 more from the initial fee of N16, 200.

Confirming the new fee, Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, through a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the adjustment came after a critical review of the business operation and careful consideration of market trends.

Ugbe averred that various factors affecting the smooth running of the company were considered before announcing the increment and that the increment became inevitable so as to ensure sustainability as well as ensure better service.

“We have made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices. However, in order to ensure the sustainability of the business, we have to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well as increase content and operational costs.

“As such we have reviewed the prices of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers”, he added.

The company boss further said that the decision was not made to cause more difficulties as the impact on the customer, current inflation, which stands at 12.82 percent and the highest in 27 months; content costs and efficiencies within the company are looked into, stressing that nothing was done outside customers range.

It would be recalled that the paid TV operator had three months ago increased its subscription fee for Nigerian customers was reported to hinge on the implementation of 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) introduced by the Federal Government.